Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 65,998 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 311,910 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,170,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Tripadvisor by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,543,056 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tripadvisor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 656,986 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Tripadvisor
In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,222.23. This represents a 51.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Tripadvisor Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of TRIP stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.36, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tripadvisor Company Profile
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.
