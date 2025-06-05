Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,220.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $484.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $575.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.35. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $481.58 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on REGN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $695.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $847.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

