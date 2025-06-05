GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 3,470.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 350.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 6,717.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.91 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFL. National Bank Financial raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

