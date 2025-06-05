GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $500.72 and last traded at $495.26, with a volume of 807408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 target price (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CICC Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on GE Vernova from $427.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.72 and a 200 day moving average of $358.53.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

