GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 568,008 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 5,522.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 578,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,008 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $25,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 31,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Baker Hughes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.