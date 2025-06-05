GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 6,068.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 726,607 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714,827 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $27,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.