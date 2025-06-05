GAMMA Investing LLC Has $27.86 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 28,448.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,792 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned 0.84% of WD-40 worth $27,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in WD-40 by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WD-40 by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 39,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in WD-40 by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $245.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.00.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.40 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.97%.

In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,044.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,363.76. This represents a 6.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

