GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8,114.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,088 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned about 0.14% of Trimble worth $22,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Trimble by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. The trade was a 26.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Trimble stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

