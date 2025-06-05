GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 60,177.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 113,134 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $22,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 2,746.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.3%

LFUS opened at $215.22 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $275.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $554.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.60 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.50, for a total value of $291,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,062.50. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

