GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 279,033 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 15,693.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 280,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,033 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $24,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Entegris by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

