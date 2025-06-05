GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 1,025.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 287,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 262,292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $29,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. Vertical Research raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYCEY

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

(Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYCEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.