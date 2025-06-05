GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 251,654 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12,729.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,654 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,338,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,119,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,364,000 after buying an additional 809,082 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,801,000. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,334,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,129,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.76.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

