Gainplan LLC Sells 2,412 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gainplan LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.60 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.28. The company has a market cap of $92.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

