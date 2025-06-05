Gainplan LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Gainplan LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of DVY stock opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.