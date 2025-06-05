Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 124.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 72.1% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $391.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.10.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $335.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

