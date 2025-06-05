FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.43 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.04.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Increases Dividend

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.