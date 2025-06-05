Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 121,433.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $254,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $1,415,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.5%
NYSE FNV opened at $177.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.45. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $112.70 and a 52-week high of $178.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.55.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.
Franco-Nevada Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
