Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Lowered by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE F opened at $10.25 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

