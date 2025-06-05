Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLUT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 585.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO James Philip Bishop sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $729,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,958.40. This represents a 38.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 2,315 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $563,702.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,947 shares in the company, valued at $18,006,094.50. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $244.11 on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.12. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.47.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLUT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “hold” rating to an “add” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $323.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.63.

Flutter Entertainment Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

