Fluent Financial LLC Makes New $20.81 Million Investment in Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX)

Fluent Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 388,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,806,000. Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF comprises 9.1% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC owned approximately 12.42% of Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:RFIX opened at $48.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57. Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $60.49.

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities.

