Fluent Financial LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000. Pfizer comprises 1.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,730,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,694,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after buying an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.