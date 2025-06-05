Fluent Financial LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 80.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $528.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.94 and a 200-day moving average of $501.53. The company has a market capitalization of $339.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.