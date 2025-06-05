Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.250-4.720 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.500-0.620 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

FIVE stock opened at $121.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.25. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $138.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 143.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Five Below by 63.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 13.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 184,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 21,625 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

