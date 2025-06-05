Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

FIVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Five Below from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.45.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $121.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Five Below has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $138.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 7,542.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 283,591 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

