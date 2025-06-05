Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 3.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $25,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $164.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.25 and a 12 month high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fiserv from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Fiserv from $254.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.27.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

