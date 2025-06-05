FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 179.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,514.57. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:FE opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.64. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 94.68%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

