First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $278,481.44 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2025

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLRGet Free Report) insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $159.81 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $16,745,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,428,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.94.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

