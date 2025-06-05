First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells $278,481.44 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $159.81 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.56 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.01.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 665.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $16,745,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Solar by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 711,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,428,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $267.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $223.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $237.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.94.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Read More

