Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 810.2% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,988. This trade represents a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,382,558.80. The trade was a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,894,925 shares of company stock worth $369,820,528. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush set a $140.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $130.01 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $135.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a market cap of $306.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

