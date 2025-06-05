Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7,966.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,319,000 after buying an additional 44,295 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,776,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,131 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,952,000 after purchasing an additional 154,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $236,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total value of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. This represents a 8.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.2%

CASY stock opened at $448.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.08 and a 12 month high of $474.97.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.