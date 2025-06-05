Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 205.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 484,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,467 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ready Capital by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,540,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

RC opened at $4.20 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $716.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ready Capital news, insider Adam Zausmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,989.10. This trade represents a 3.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

