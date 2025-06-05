Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.87, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is 141.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

