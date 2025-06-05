Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after buying an additional 1,104,852 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,544,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $111.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.25. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.31 and a 1 year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.