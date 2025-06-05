Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Ball by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after purchasing an additional 803,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at $190,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,447,000 after buying an additional 367,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,389,000 after buying an additional 1,158,668 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $53.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ball Co. has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

