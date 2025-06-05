Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,126 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lantheus by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,051. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lantheus stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.23. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

