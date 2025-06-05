Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 98 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 35,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.53 and a 200 day moving average of $176.72. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

