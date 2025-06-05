Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 1.9% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 503.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 109.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $80.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

