Fermata Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,348,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,387,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,521,000. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 281,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 159,961 shares during the period.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CTA opened at $27.25 on Thursday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $30.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

