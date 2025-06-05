Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 4,983 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after buying an additional 579,549 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 84,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

