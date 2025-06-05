Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Sells $88,920.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $88,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 635,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,742.73. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLY opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $144.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,334,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 83.1% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,434,000 after buying an additional 3,256,629 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $7,088,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Fastly by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,101,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 707,053 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

