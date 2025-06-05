Ellie L. Mikes Sells 8,584 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

