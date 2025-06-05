Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in Edison International by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,695,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after buying an additional 276,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,416,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,955,000 after acquiring an additional 76,654 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,859,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Edison International by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 398,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 268,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

