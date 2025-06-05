Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Sells 158 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $952,788,000 after buying an additional 1,446,443 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $208.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

