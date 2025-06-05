Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $139.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $916.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $143.53.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

