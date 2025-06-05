Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 357 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMH. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,381,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $144,385,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 537,538 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ SMH opened at $251.75 on Thursday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.10.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.