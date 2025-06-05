Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

