Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of NOBL opened at $100.55 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $89.76 and a twelve month high of $108.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

