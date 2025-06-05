Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $744,000 Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

CMF opened at $55.38 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.