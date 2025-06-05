Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

