Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

