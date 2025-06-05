Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a 0.8% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $11.45.
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
