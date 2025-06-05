Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0737 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a 0.8% increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $11.45.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.